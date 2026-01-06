Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Streator library offers week of activities for all ages

Programs include scavenger hunt, book clubs and art classes Jan. 19-24

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs for children, teens and adults from Jan. 19-24. (Bill Freskos)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs for children, teens and adults from Jan. 19-24.

A scavenger hunt will run all week, challenging visitors to find hidden items throughout the library. The theme changes weekly, according to the library.

Children’s programs include a Lego Club running all week for ages 5 and up, with parents required to be present. Mother Goose Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 22 for toddlers up to age 4.

The library will host Martin Luther King Jr. Storytime at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 for children up to age 5, featuring stories and snacks about the civil rights leader.

Teen and adult programs include a Cozy Mystery Book Club at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21 and a Murder Mystery Meetup at 6 p.m. the same day.

Art classes include afternoon watercolor painting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 and evening acrylic painting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, both for ages 10 and up.

Adults can learn about ChatGPT at a tech tutorial from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Other activities include a Pinterest-inspired craft program for teens, theatre prop design and Octonauts playtime for children.

All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.

