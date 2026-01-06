Princeton girls hold off Hall for 41-39 win

Hall's Leah Pelka feels the pinch between Princeton's Keighley Davis (left) and Madie Gibson Tuesday night at Prouty Gym. The Tigresses won 41-39. (Mike Vaughn)

Camryn Driscoll remembered losing to Hall in overtime on a last-second shot last year and didn’t want it to happen again.

The Red Devils gave it their best shot, taking a five-point lead late in the fourth quarter. The Tigresses scored the last six points of the game, including two key free throws by Driscoll for the decisive points in a 41-39 Princeton victory.

“I was thinking in my head we can’t let that happen again so we went up on them very hard so it wouldn’t,” Driscoll said. “It was crazy. It was neck to neck. It’s always a good game when we play them.”

The Tigresses improved to 13-0 (2-0 in Three Rivers East) with each win adding to the best start in program history. But it didn’t look good early.

The Red Devils (8-7, 1-3) scored the final nine points of the first quarter, taking an 11-5 lead at quarter’s end on a post basket by junior Caroline Morris.

Hall stayed hot entering the second quarter with Natalia Zamora scoring in the post and Leah Pelka hitting a 3-pointer to cap a 14-0 Hall run for a 16-5 lead at the 6:12 mark.

Hall senior Charlie Pellegrini said the Red Devils did a good job sticking to the script in slowing the game down against a Princeton team averaging 57.4 points per game.

“I think it was just play our game and slow it down a little bit because they’re a fast-paced team. So when we have patience and take our time, I think that’s when we do our best,” she said.

The Tigresses charged back with an 11-0 run to close out the second quarter, tying the game at 16 on a basket by Keighley Davis on a pass from Driscoll off a steal.

“I think our defense definitely helped with the rest of our game because we weren’t hitting our shots,” Driscoll said.

There were four lead changes in the third quarter with Pellegrini giving the Red Devils a 23-22 edge with a 3-pointer at the top. Danica Burden scored twice down the stretch for Princeton to send Hall to a 28-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Pellegrini hit back-to-back 3s to open the fourth quarter, smiling on the second to lift the Red Devils to a 32-28 lead.

“It felt nice,” she said.

Hall's Charlie Pellegrini shoots a 3-pointer over Princeton's Payton Brandt Tuesday night at Prouty Gym. The Tigresses won 41-39. (Mike Vaughn)

Morris stepped out for a 3-pointer to keep Hall on top at 35-31 with 4:22 remaining, but Davis answered with a hoop off an inbounds play to cut the Hall lead in half.

Ava Delphi hit a jumper for Hall and Pellegrini and Morris each hit 1-of-2 free throws for a 39-35 Red Devils lead.

Driscoll swished a pair of free throws and Payton Brandt scored off a steal and layup to tie the game at 39 with 50 seconds left.

On a Princeton inbounds, Driscoll and Hall’s Leah Pelka scrambled for a loose ball past the arc with Pelka being whistled for a foul on a potential jump ball tie-up. Driscoll went to the charity stripe with 34.2 seconds left to drop two free throws for the winning points.

“In a game like that that’s so tight, I hate that it was a 30-foot away from the basket, a 50-50 ball with two girls going for it,” Hall coach TJ Orlandi said. “That’s a tough way for it to end. You’d like to see somebody end it with a big shot from the field.”

Despite the loss, Pellegrini feels good about her team moving forward.

“Halfway through the season now and with that game it will get us going uphill,“ she said.

Orlandi said it was a good bounce back game coming back from Saturday’s disappointing 44-32 loss to Bureau Valley.

“We weren’t really happy with the way we played against BV Saturday. Didn’t feel we played our best at least the first half,” he said. “We talked about that, coming out with more energy and ready to play.

“We talked about being more patient with the ball and ball fakes. That’s the most ball fakes we’ve used all year. It finally sunk in. I thought we handled their pressure really well.”

The Hall coach also felt the Red Devils did a good job slowing down Princeton’s vaunted transition game.

The Tigresses put three players in double figures with Davis at 14, Driscoll 12 and Brandt 10.

Hall countered with Pellegrini with 12, Morris 10 and Delphi eight.