Master Naturalists to host journaling workshop at Tiskilwa library

The Illinois Master Naturalists is hosting its first Nature Journaling Workshop of the year from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 31, at the Tiskilwa Public Library.

Participants aged 12 and up are encouraged to explore the natural world through various guided workshops that aim to enhance their ability to observe their surroundings, ask thoughtful questions, and document what they see using words and sketches.

Pre-registration for the event is required on the Extension website or at the library at 119 E Main St, Tiskilwa.

Assorted art supplies will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own blankets, journals and writing utensils. If weather permits, the workshop will have an outdoor portion, so participants are encouraged to dress appropriately.

For additional information on the event or if you need special accommodations, contact the Commercial Agriculture Educator at the University of Illinois Extension, Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or (815) 224-0896.