Marshall-Putnam 4-H hosts holiday centerpiece workshop

Master Gardener, Barb Dalbach, helps 4-H’er Joey Vinyard create his centerpiece. (Photo provided by Extension Program )

Marshall-Putnam 4-H hosted a holiday centerpiece workshop on Dec. 20 for local families.

Participants created seasonal decorations under the guidance of local Master Gardeners, according to the organization.

Workshop supplies were funded by a $250 Thrivent Action Team community grant. Terry Lueders applied for the grant and organized the workshop.

Following the 4-H event, Master Gardeners from Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties created additional centerpieces that were delivered to a local MSW organization.

For information about 4-H opportunities, contact Extension Program Coordinator Anne Scheel at amscheel@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356.