Hunter Handyman Services marks 5 years in La Salle

Hunter Handyman Services in La Salle is celebrating five years of serving the Illinois Valley area.

Owner Chris Hunter started the business in January 2021 with the motto “No job too small,” according to the company. The business has grown from one employee to multiple crews.

Hunter Handyman Services offers home repair projects, small jobs and commercial work. The company provides free estimates and can be reached at 815-780-7884 or hunterhandymanservicesllc.com.

To celebrate the anniversary, the company is offering 10% off the first 10 accepted projects.