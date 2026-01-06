Henry-Senachwine students raise $8,327 for charity causes

Henry-Senachwine High School students raised $8,327 through their recent HOPE Week fundraising campaign, supporting two charitable causes. (Photo provided by Henry-Senachwine High School)

Henry-Senachwine High School students raised $8,327 through their recent HOPE Week fundraising campaign, supporting two charitable causes.

The school’s HSHS Gives Back organization raised $7,568 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois and $759 for “Community for CaiLynn,” supporting a Midland student injured in a car accident.

The week-long effort included T-shirt sales, a pie-in-the-face event, raffle baskets and a pop tab collection that gathered 198 pounds of tabs, according to the school.

Additional fundraising occurred during the Hoops for Homes basketball game against Midland High School, featuring more raffle baskets and a bake sale.

The Ronald McDonald House funds will help provide housing and support for families traveling for their children’s medical care. The additional money for the Midland student came from a 50/50 raffle, Chuck-a-Duck game and concession profits.

Event sponsors included LaPrairie Mutual Insurance, Ed Hartwig Trucking and Excavating, GreyBrooke Trucking, The 505 on Edward, Ryan Anderson Law, Dance Central, City of Henry, Swan Lake Duck Club, Knisley Show Pigs, ChooseJoy, Compeer Financial and Mid America National Bank.