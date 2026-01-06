FCW’s Emma Palaschak nets 37 points, including 1,000th of her career, in win: The Times Monday roundup

Girls basketball

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 66, Putnam County 34: At Granville, the Falcons’ Emma Palaschak hit five 3-pointers and poured in 37 points, including her 1,000th career point, in the win over the Panthers on Monday.

FCW, which led 12-9 after one quarter and then outscored the hosts 19-4 in the second quarter, also received 13 points from Kora Edens, eight points from Jaylei Leininger and six points from Ava Price.

Pontiac 59, Streator 18: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs fell behind 25-4 after the opening quarter in the loss to the Indians.

Eureka 68, Fieldcrest 49: At Eureka, the Knights trailed 19-9 after one quarter, 34-26 at halftime and 50-35 heading to the fourth in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Hornets.

Fieldcrest (8-10, 2-4) was led by 20 points from Terilynn Timmerman and 12 points from Pru Mangan.

Girls wrestling

Plano 30, Sandwich 29; Harvard 42, Sandwich 36: At Sandwich, in the Kishwaukee River Conference triangular, the Indians dropped a pair of close matches to the Reapers and Hornets.

Sandwich recorded victories from Jessica Rios (110, pinfall), Lydia Cartwright (115, technical fall) and Norah Vick (125, pinfall) against Plano. Then Olivia Agajanian (105, pinfall), Rios (pinfall), Karlie Hardekopf (120, pinfall) and Alexia Cather (135, pinfall) posted wins against Harvard.

Boys bowling

Mendota 3,379, Ottawa 3,168: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Pirates dropped the home dual to the Trojans.

Lucas Day led Ottawa with a 572 high series and a high game of 203. Drew McGinnis added a 555 series and Landon Dewindt rolled a 214 high game.

Boys basketball

Washington 57, Streator 28: At Washington, the Bulldogs dropped the road game to the Panthers.