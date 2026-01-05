Farm Bureau, COUNTRY Financial offer community grants

The Bureau County Farm Bureau and COUNTRY Financial are accepting applications for their annual Community Impact Grant through Feb. 28.

Organizations and individuals based in Bureau County can apply for grants up to $5,000, according to the Farm Bureau. Eligible applicants include schools, civic organizations, churches, 4-H clubs, food banks and FFA chapters.

The program will favor projects with lasting, multi-year impact over short-term initiatives, the Farm Bureau said.

The grant is funded through a partnership between the Bureau County Farm Bureau and local COUNTRY Financial representatives Mike Morris, Ron Behrends, Tyler Hansen, TJ Scruggs, GW Leynaud, Michael Alvarado and Dan Kniss.

Applications are available at bureaucountyfarmbureau.org. For more information, call 815-875-6468.