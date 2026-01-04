Streator education remains in focus for 2026 following turbulent year

Melissa Brown speaks during a special Streator Elementary School District board meeting Wednesday night before the board approved the resignation of Northlawn Junior High School Principal Karen Brennan. (Bill Freskos)

Education is expected to be a focus in Streator in 2026, following a turbulent 2025 for the Streator Elementary School District, which included teacher contract negotiations, leadership changes, and unresolved questions regarding Northlawn Junior High’s former principal.

In December, the Streator Elementary school board accepted the resignation of Northlawn principal Karen Brennan following an administrative leave in November, though district officials repeatedly stated they could not comment on the specifics of the situation.

The lack of public detail surrounding Brennan’s resignation has remained a point of frustration for some teachers and parents. Board members and administrators acknowledged the concerns while maintaining that certain information could not be disclosed.

The district enters the year under relatively new leadership, with Superintendent Jeffery Alstadt having started his role this year after teacher contract negotiations that almost led to a teacher strike in the Spring. After tense negotiations, Alstadt emphasized collaboration and stability, working to bring a sense of togetherness to the district.

How that leadership translates into long-term changes, along with the changes at Northlawn, will be a major storyline in 2026.