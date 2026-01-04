Ottawa’s Wes Weatherford, Mayson Munson win wrestling titles: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Ottawa finishes 10th at Wheaton: At Wheaton Warrenville South High School, the Pirates placed 10th of the 17 teams at the Ed Ewoldt Memorial Invite on Saturday.

Wes Weatherford (18-3) defeated a pair of ranked opponents to capture the championship at 190 pounds, while Mayson Munson (21-2) recorded a pair of pinfalls on the way to the title at 113 for Ottawa. Vaughn Anderson (4th at 215) and Jerome Bridwell (8th at 150) also wrestled well.

“We hadn’t competed in almost two weeks, so it was up in the air on how we were going to perform after such a long layoff. I think we performed well overall,” Ottawa coach Peter Marx said. “There were a couple matches we let slip away but in general we wrestled well. I’m proud of how we competed today and we are excited to try finish the season strong. January is the homestretch, time to clean up our mistakes and get ready for the post season.”

Boys basketball

Marquette 49, Hall 23: At Bader Gymnasium in Ottawa, in the championship game of the Serena Thanksgiving Tournament that was postponed, the Crusaders rolled to the win over the Red Devils.

Marquette was led by 15 points from Alec Novotney, 14 points from Lucas Craig and 12 points from Luke McCullough.

Griffin Dobberstein was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while Craig and McCullough were named to the all-tournament team.

Morris 59, Sandwich 54: At Morris, the Indians led 11-10 after the opening quarter but trailed 25-22 at halftime and 41-36 heading to the fourth quarter in the road loss.

Brady Behringer led Sandwich with 17 points and six rebounds, while Nick Michalek and Griffin Somlock each added 15 points.