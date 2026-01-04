Granville library to screen documentary on first cross-country car trip

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a free screening of “Horatio’s Drive: America’s First Road Trip” at 1 p.m. Tuesday at its Granville branch.

The documentary follows Dr. Horatio Nelson Jackson’s 1903 attempt to drive across America for a $50 bet, according to the library. Jackson traveled from San Francisco in a 20-horsepower Winton touring car at a time when the country had only 150 miles of paved roads and no gas stations.

The film chronicles the challenges Jackson faced during the transcontinental journey, which had never been accomplished by automobile.

The G-rated documentary runs 1 hour and 46 minutes and is available through Kanopy.

The Granville branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit sites.google.com/putnamcountylibrary.org/america250/home.