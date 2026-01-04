Shaw Local

Granville library to host winter art program for children

Child Care Connection staff will help parents apply for assistance programs

Putnam County Library

By Shaw Local News Network

The Putnam County Public Library District will host “Frosty Friends: Art and Storytime” at 10 a.m. Saturday at its Granville branch.

The program is open to children ages 3 to 10 and will be led by Child Care Connection staff.

Children will participate in winter-themed stories and create snowman art using scratch-art materials, according to the library.

Child Care Connection staff will also be available to help parents apply for the Child Care Assistance Program and answer questions about available resources.

The Granville branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.

