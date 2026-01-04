Shaw Local

Bureau County Farm Bureau offers agriculture education grants

Teachers can receive up to $1,000 for classroom programs through Feb. 28

By Shaw Local News Network

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation is accepting grant applications from Pre-K through eighth-grade teachers to enhance agricultural literacy programs in their classrooms.

The foundation offers two grant options, according to the organization. A capital improvement grant provides up to $1,000 for classroom equipment used over multiple years, with up to 30% available for consumable supplies. A supply grant awards up to $500 for materials and supplies.

Grant funds can support programs including classroom incubators, agriculture-themed books, field trips, gardens, pollinator plots and guest speakers, the foundation said.

Applications are due Feb. 28 and are available at bureaucountyfarmbureau.org. Late applications will not be considered until the next cycle.

For more information, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 or aitc@bureaucountyfarmbureau.org.

