Ottawa girls wrestling goes 2-1 at Yorkville: The Times Friday Roundup

Girls wrestling

Ottawa goes 2-1 at quad: At Yorkville, the Pirates (9-1) defeated Glenbard East (42-36) and Yorkville (54-17) before suffering their first loss of the season to West Chicago (52-27).

Lily Gwaltney, Alexis Rogers and Juliana Thrush all went 3-0, while Ciara Bolf, Ahida Mendez, Jaiyden Provance and Alivia Butler finished 2-1. Izzy Gwaltney, Addy Stebbins, Sidney Nanouski and Hailey Abromatis each captured a single victory.

Boys wrestling

Sandwich wins own tournament: At Sandwich, the Indians defeated Genoa-Kingston (80-0), Dwight (78-0), Rockford East (54-26) and Oak Lawn (48-17) in the championship match of the Sandwich Dual Team Tournament.

Winning three bouts for Sandwich were Hunter Whitecotton (106 pounds), Jaxson Blanchard (144), Cooper Corder (150) and Kaden Clevenger (285), while Aiden Sinetos (113), Dom Urbanski (126), Logan Murphy (138), Jack Forth, (157) and Joshua Kotalik (175) all earned two triumphs.

Somonauk, which went 0-4, had Owen Haggerty (138), Tanner Daniels (157) and Daniel Stenzel (165) all pick up single wins.

Boys basketball

Amboy 46, Leland 42: At the LaMoille Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, the Panthers fell to the Clippers in the third-place game.

Declan Brennan - who was named to the all-tournament team - led Leland with 16 points and 20 rebounds.