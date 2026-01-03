Shaw Local

Granville library to screen documentary on Mozart’s sister

Film explores Maria Anna Mozart’s musical contributions and lost compositions

By Shaw Local News Network

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a free screening of “Mozart’s Sister” at 4 p.m. Thursday at its Granville branch.

The 55-minute documentary examines Maria Anna Mozart, the elder sister of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who was a musician and composer overshadowed by her famous brother.

According to the library, the film explores how societal expectations in the 18th century forced Maria Anna to abandon her musical career despite touring Europe as a child prodigy alongside Wolfgang.

The documentary also presents evidence suggesting she may have contributed to some of Mozart’s earliest compositions, though her own works remain lost.

The PG-rated film is available through Kanopy and is open to the public.

The Granville branch is located at 105 N. Center St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.

