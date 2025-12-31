Hall, Bureau Valley girls finish 3-1 at E-P Warkins Tournament

Bureau Valley coach Jon Henegar watches the play on the court at Prophetstown Tuesday night. The Storm defeated Stockton 51-27 the Warkins Tournament at 3-1. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The Bureau Valley Storm and Hall girls basketball teams criss crossed each other, but never quite crossed paths at the Cliff Warkins Tournament at Prophetstown.

The two Bureau County squads played at the same time on Tuesday just like they did on Monday.

The Red Devils beat Monmouth-Roseville 57-39 in the old gym Tuesday, one night after the Storm defeated the Titans.

Down the hallway in the new gym, the Storm beat Stockton 51-27, following the trails of a Hall win over the Blackhawks the night before.

Both Bureau County cagers, who will meet Saturday in Spring Valley, finished tournament play at 3-1. Both stand at 8-5 heading into the New Year.

“We played well most of the tournament. Other than E-P (a 42-27 loss), we played really well,” BV coach Jon Henegar said. “When we’re playing well and rebounding and defending well and get out and run, we’re really good. And I think we did that a lot this weekend. So it’s a good sign going forward.

Like BV, Hall bounced back after a Saturday loss to Wethersfield (53-49) to win out Monday and Tuesday to finish the tournament strong.

“Loss a tough on the first game to Wethersfield. I game I thought we gave away a little bit because we were up 10 in the fourth,” Hall coach TJ Orlandi said. “But I was happy to see the girls kind of rebound and get out of here 3-1. It was nice. (I’ll). take that.”

Hall's Charlie Pellegrini drives against Monmouth-Roseville at Prophetstown Tuesday night. The Red Devils won 57-39 to finish the Warkins Tournament at 3-1. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Hall 57, Monmouth-Roseville 39: The Lady Devils led just 24-20 at the half, then broke the game open with a 21-7 third quarter to go up 45-27 at quarter’s end. A trifecta of 3-pointers by Ava Delphi, Caroline Morris and Leah Pelka got the Red Devils on their way.

“We talked at halftime to kind of extend to eight or 10 going into the fourth, and they kind of doubled that,” Orlandi said. “It was a good response for us in the third quarter. Still kind of struggled rebounding. Giving up too many second-half chances, but thought it was better second half.

“We were more active defensively. Getting a lot of steals, deflections in the third quarter and leading out to run-outs and transitions.”

Morris, who garnered all-tournament honors, led the Red Devils with 19 points, including 3-pointers.

“She’s been pretty consistent for us. Been a good low post presence. Coming into this year losing Ella (Sterling) we were looking for her to step up and play that low post. She also had three 3s so she can step out and shoot it as well.

“I was just happy. She’s been playing real well. She deserved (all-tournament).

Charlie Pellegrini followed with 12 points, Delphi nine and Pelka eight.

BV 51, Stockton 27: The Storm took a 14-6 lead late in the first quarter on a drive by sophomore Brynley Doty. They outscored the Blackhawks 10-2 in the second quarter to take a 24-10 halftime lead.

BV used a 27-17 second-half advantage to make the final push for the 24-point victory.

Eight players shot their way into the score column for the Storm, topped by all-tournament selection Libby Endress with 16 points, including 14 in the first half.

Senior Emily Wright scored nine points, all in the second half, while Doty chipped in eight.