2025 full of triumph and tragedy in Bureau County sports

The past year saw triumph with state champions and tragedy for Bureau County sports. Here’s a look at the top 10 sports stories that shaped the area sports:

1) Novotny aces state title

Bureau County had never had a state golf champion.

Until now.

Bureau Valley senior Wyatt Novotny became Bureau County’s first state golf champion by claiming the Class 1A crown this fall, shooting an even-par 144 at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, taking the gold medal by two strokes.

Novotny, who was a three-time state qualifier, had the lowest season average (36) of any Bureau County golfer dating back through 1997.

He will be teeing up for Illinois Central College next year.

2) The County of Champions

One county, two state champions.

Bureau County had a state track finals this spring like none other when it produced not one but two state champions in the same event.

Ian Morris won Princeton’s first state discus championship in 34 years, taking the Class 2A title In the ring next to him, Bureau Valley senior Landon Hulsing made off with the 1A state discus crown, the Storm’s first state champion in 13 years.

Both were amazed to take part in such a historic moment, even if they didn’t get to watch one another.

“It was awesome just to represent our community,” Morris said. “We have great support. It’s a testament to both of our coaches. We have great programs. I’m glad to bring it back to a community that supported us so much.”

“I think it’s amazing. That’s not typical. It’s crazy to have one, but to have two in the same event is just crazy. Just goes to show we have good throwing around here,” Hulsing said.

Morris was joined on the medal stand by freshman teammate Landon Hoffman, who finished second in 2A discus.

Princeton's Ian Morris (left) and Bureau Valley's Landon Hulsing brought home two state championships in the discus to Bureau County. Morris won the 2A title while Hulsing set a school record to win the 1A crown. (Mike Vaughn)

3) Tragedy strikes Lake DePue

Tragedy struck Lake DePue when Dustin Pearson, 40, of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., died Aug. 1 as the result of his injuries racing on July 25. He lived life and racing in the fast lane, writing in his Facebook profile, “Once a driver seriously considers safety an issue, you know his fastest days are over.”

Much beloved in the racing community, Pearson was remembered as fierce competitor, friend to all.

Pearson, who was much beloved in the racing community, was the third driver killed racing at Lake DePue in the last 31 years, including Gerry Drake, 57, of Florida in 1994 and Nick Davis, 37, of Chillicothe in 2006.

Dustin Pearson was known to life and boat racing in the fast lane. Tragically, he died as result of the accident racing at Lake DePue on Friday, July 25. (Photo provided by APBA)

4) Clippers sail to 3-Peat

The Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio co-op sailed to its third straight 8-Man Football Association State championship, defeating rival Polo 30-20 in Monmouth. The Clippers finished 12-1, including playoffs wins over Milford-Cissna Park (68-8), Pawnee (64-6) and Milledgeville (18-8).

Members of the Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio football team hoist the 8-man I8FA championship trophy after defeating Polo 30-20 on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at April Zorn Memorial Stadium in Monmouth. (Scott Anderson)

5) Andy Puck goes out a winner

Princeton volleyball coach Andy Puck knew he was going to retire after his 24th season. His Tigresses sent him out a winner with their first regional championship in four years, defeating Three Rivers rival Newman 25-18, 25-16 at Prouty Gym.

Puck also won a regional at home in his first season at PHS in 2002.

Along the way, Puck, who coached one year at rival Hall, became the program’s all-time winningest coach (516-294-9), surpassing the legendary Rita Placek (493), guiding the Tigresses to nine regional championships, two sectional titles and a state appearance in 2008.

In December, volunteer assistant coach Libby Boyles, a former player for Puck, was named as the sixth head coach in program history.

Princeton coach Andy Puck works the huddle during the sectional semifinals match against Peoria Notre Dame at Riverdale High School. Puck retired after 24 season as the program’s all-time winningest coach (516-294-9), guiding the Tigresses to nine regional championships, two sectional titles and a state appearance in 2008. (Mike Vaughn)

6) Record-breakers

Princeton High School saw two athletes break records of note in 2025.

Noah LaPorte, a 2025 graduate, broke the two-year-old school scoring record with a game-winning basket at the buzzer in a victory at home over Byron. LaPorte, who now plays football for Northwestern University, finished with 1,616 career points, overtaking Grady Thompson (1,468), who had eclipsed legendary Tiger Joe Ruklick’s 68-year record of 1,306 in 2022-23.

Casey Etheridge, a senior running back for the Tigers, set Bureau County rushing records for most yards (5,326) and touchdowns (78) this fall. He received first-team IHSFCA All-State honors.

He recently committed to play next year for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Princeton's Noah LaPorte (left) and Casey Etheridge had record-breaking careers. (BCR photos)

8) New football coaches abound

Three of the four Bureau County football teams were under new direction this fall, including Nick Sterling (Hall) and Jack Brady (St. Bede), who took over at their alma maters after having served as assistants.

Bureau Valley also brought in Pat Elder to succeed Mat Pistole in what superintendent Jason Stabler deemed a “grand slam” hire. Elder, who comes from a football family, son of Hall of Fame coach John Elder, has a winning pedigree with success at Sherrard, Richmond-Burton and Ridgewood (8-Man football).

The coaching carousel saw Jim Eustice depart St. Bede for Mendota.

New head football coaches were abound in 2025 at Bureau Valley with Pat Elder (left) at St. Bede (Jack Brady) and at Hall (Nick Sterling. (BCR photos)

8) Tigers, Bruins regional streaks continue

The Princeton Tigers basketball team won their fourth straight regional championship, defeating Seneca 59-53 in their own Class 2A regional. They reached the sectional finals for the third straight year, defeating Byron 46-42 in the semifinals before falling to Rock Falls 49-43 in the title game at Marengo.

The St. Bede softball team won its fourth straight regional and sixth in seven years, defeating IVC 5-1 to capture its own Class 2A regional. The Bruins took another step by defeating Sherrard 3-2 in the sectional semifinals at Chillicothe before falling to Brimfield 4-1 in the finals.

9) IHSA football expansion approved

Just this month, a proposal to expand the IHSA football playoffs passed by a member vote of 377-252. Beginning next year, an additional 128 teams will enter the playoffs, 16 in each of the eight classes, which will remain. This expansion will take in all teams with three or more teams for the playoffs as well as some 2-7 teams.

The season will start a week earlier on Aug. 21 with an added bye week at the start of the playoffs for the higher seeded teams with the finals remaining the weekend of Thanksgiving.

10) State trifecta

Bureau County sent not one, not two, but three junior high girls basketball teams to IESA State tournaments. The Bureau Valley seventh graders rode all the way to the Class 2A State finals, falling to Mt. Sterling Brown County 34-18, to finish 23-2.

The Princeton Logan seventh grade girls (17-4) made it to the 3A state tournament while the Spring Valley eighth grade girls, who placed second in seventh grade, made it to the 2A state quarterfinals, finishing 20-2.