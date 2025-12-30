Streator library plans axolotl-themed week of activities

Streator Public Library will host an axolotl-themed week of activities Jan. 12-17, featuring scavenger hunts, story times and craft programs for all ages. (Bill Freskos)

Streator Public Library will host an axolotl-themed week of activities Jan. 12-17, featuring scavenger hunts, story times and craft programs for all ages.

Ongoing programs Jan. 12-17:

Axolotl Scavenger Hunt: Participants search the library for hidden items with weekly changing themes

LEGO Club: Building activities for ages 5 and under (parents must be present)

Monday, Jan. 12: “I Saw It on Pinterest” DIY crafts from 6-7 p.m. for ages 10 and older

Tuesday, Jan. 13: Library Book Club from 10-11 a.m. for adults, discussing “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney; Afternoon Watercolor from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 10 and older; Axolotls Storytime from 6-6:30 p.m. for ages 5 and under

Wednesday, Jan. 14: Game Time from 3-4 p.m. for ages 10 and older; Murder Mystery Meetup from 6-7 p.m. for teens and adults

Thursday, Jan. 15: Mother Goose Club from 11-11:30 a.m. for ages 4 and under; Theater and Special Effects from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 8 and older; Evening Acrylic from 6-7 p.m. for ages 10 and older

Friday, Jan. 16: Llama Llama Playtime from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for children

Saturday, Jan. 17: Axolotl Antics from 2-4 p.m. for ages 5 and older, featuring games, crafts and stories

All programs are free and open to the public.