Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Streator library plans axolotl-themed week of activities

Scavenger hunt, crafts and stories Jan. 12-17

A Streator woman, Karis A. Maple, was cited for theft after taking a donation box from the Streator Public Library.

Streator Public Library will host an axolotl-themed week of activities Jan. 12-17, featuring scavenger hunts, story times and craft programs for all ages. (Bill Freskos)

By Shaw Local News Network

Streator Public Library will host an axolotl-themed week of activities Jan. 12-17, featuring scavenger hunts, story times and craft programs for all ages.

Ongoing programs Jan. 12-17:

  • Axolotl Scavenger Hunt: Participants search the library for hidden items with weekly changing themes
  • LEGO Club: Building activities for ages 5 and under (parents must be present)

Monday, Jan. 12: “I Saw It on Pinterest” DIY crafts from 6-7 p.m. for ages 10 and older

Tuesday, Jan. 13: Library Book Club from 10-11 a.m. for adults, discussing “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney; Afternoon Watercolor from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 10 and older; Axolotls Storytime from 6-6:30 p.m. for ages 5 and under

Wednesday, Jan. 14: Game Time from 3-4 p.m. for ages 10 and older; Murder Mystery Meetup from 6-7 p.m. for teens and adults

Thursday, Jan. 15: Mother Goose Club from 11-11:30 a.m. for ages 4 and under; Theater and Special Effects from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 8 and older; Evening Acrylic from 6-7 p.m. for ages 10 and older

Friday, Jan. 16: Llama Llama Playtime from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for children

Saturday, Jan. 17: Axolotl Antics from 2-4 p.m. for ages 5 and older, featuring games, crafts and stories

All programs are free and open to the public.

StreatorMyWebTimesLocal NewsLibraryLibrary programsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois