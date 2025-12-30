Ottawa, Mendota set to meet in Plano Christmas Classic 5th-place game: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys basketball

Ottawa 55, Timothy Christian 45: At the Plano Christmas Classic on Monday, the Pirates picked up the win on the tournament’s penultimate day to advance to a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday showdown for fifth place against Mendota.

Ottawa (7-3) was led by a 25-point, 14-rebound double-double from forward Owen Sanders. Dom Parks (nine points), Jack Carroll (seven points), Rory Moore (five points) and Hezekiah Joachim (two points, six assists) also paced the effort for the Pirates, who led throughout including 24-19 at the half.

Hinckley-Big Rock 77, Streator 55: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Bulldogs fell to 6-5 on the season and into Tuesday’s 9 a.m. 15th-place game against Newark.

Streator played from behind all morning, trailing 18-9 after one quarter and 34-21 at the half despite a 19-point, three-assist performance courtesy of Brennen Stillwell and a 16-point, eight-rebound effort from Joe Hoekstra.

LA Moton added eight points and three assists.

Bremen 57, Newark 56: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Norsemen’s rally fell just short, putting Newark into Tuesday’s 9 a.m. 15th-place game against Streator.

Reggie Chapman recorded 21 points and six rebounds, Austin Reibel 13 points and seven rebounds, Cody Kulbartz an 11-point, 14-rebound, four-assist double-double and Kellen Westerfield nine points for the Norsemen.

Mendota 69, Sandwich 26: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Indians (4-9) fell behind early and could never catch up, slipping to Tuesday’s 1:45 p.m. seventh-place game against Timothy Christian.

Nick Michalek’s eight points and EJ Treptow’s six led Sandwich.

Leland 57, Putnam Co. 54: At the LaMoille Holiday Classic, Leland won its opener against the tournament’s other Panthers to move on to a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday contest against Polo.

Gunner Swenson scored 15 points, and Declan Brennan posted a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double for Leland.

Quincy Notre Dame 52, Fieldcrest 26: At the State Farm Classic Small School Boys Tournament, the Knights fell in the championship semifinals, setting up a Tuesday morning matchup with Normal U-High.

Layten Gerdes and Drew Overocker scored seven points apiece for Fieldcrest, with Eli Gerdes chipping in six points.

Girls basketball

Marquette 45, Pearl City 35: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament on Monday, the Crusaders picked up the victory led by a huge game from Kaitlyn Davis – 32 points and seven steals.

Hunter Hopkins added nine assists for the Cru.