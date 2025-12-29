La Salle man accused of causing $9K damage to squad cars

A La Salle man faces up to five years in prison if convicted of damaging eight La Salle police squad cars and an officer’s personal vehicle.

Eric N. Fischer, 46, appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with two counts of criminal damage to property. One of the counts is a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison and the second is a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years.

Fischer was released from La Salle County Jail with conditions and given a Jan. 16 court date before Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni.

La Salle Police Chief Jason Stubler confirmed preliminary damage of more than $9,000 but declined to disclose additional information, including digital images, to deter copycat crimes.