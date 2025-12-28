Mendota board discusses school bus safety cameras

The Mendota school board reviewed a potential letter to city officials supporting traffic cameras near school buildings to improve school bus safety. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The Mendota school board reviewed a potential letter to city officials supporting traffic cameras near school buildings to improve school bus safety.

The district aims to address safety concerns that arise when motorists disregard flashing red lights and extended stop arms on buses as students board and exit.

Board members discussed supporting city-owned traffic and surveillance cameras to enforce stop-arm violations.

The district emphasized that drivers must stop in all directions when school bus red lights are flashing and stop arms are extended. On two-lane roadways, traffic in both directions must stop.

Yellow bus lights indicate drivers should slow down because the bus is preparing to stop.

The district noted that most student injuries occur in the “danger zone” near buses and reminded students to cross in front of the bus while looking left-right-left before crossing streets.