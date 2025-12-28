Illinois Law establishes continuing education credits for pesticide license renewal

Legislation establishing continuing education credits for pesticide license renewals was recently signed into law.

Senate Bill 783 adopts a continuing education credits program, allowing current valid pesticide license holders to renew their licenses through CECs.

The bill requires the Illinois Department of Agriculture to create a CEC program, providing an option where a licensed applicator completes a certain number of hours or credits per year for three-year recertification.

Those wanting to receive a pesticide license for the first time are still required to take the general test for initial certification.

At the present time, commercial and private applicators are required to meet certification and licensing standards in order to legally handle and supervise the use of pesticides.

In Illinois, the current process involves passing an IDOA pesticide general standards competency exam.

To maintain pesticide certification and licensing, applicators are required to retake the exam once every three years.

The Illinois House passed SB783 on a 116-0 vote. Chief House sponsor was state Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Walsh, D-Hillside. It passed 50-4 in the Senate, led by chief sponsor state Sen. David Koehler, D-Peoria.

IFCA Advocacy

The Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association has been a longtime advocate that the state should utilize continuing education as an option to maintain an individual’s pesticide license.

Continual training provides current information sharing and increased knowledge and awareness pertaining to pesticide application.

This program is consistent with what most other Midwestern states are successfully using in providing ongoing continuous education when handling and applying pesticides.

SB783 will slightly increase the pesticide applicator license fee in order for the IDOA to implement the program.

“IFCA expects the CEC program to begin in the fall of 2027. We are excited for this new opportunity for members to recertify, but want to stress that there are many moving parts behind the scenes in the creation of this new program and that it will take some time to get off the ground,” said Kevin Johnson, IFCA president.

“There are some details that are going to be worked out through the rules process, but right now, it looks like if you take five hours a year of approved IDOA credits, you will be able to keep up your license long term. That is just for general standards.

“We are going to work into the future — as I tell people, we’ve got to walk before we run — but long term, we would also like to do category testing.

“So, a lot of our ag retailers would take the general standards test, but then also like a field crops or drone or some category test like that, but right now, it will be for general standards.”

Johnson noted that although the law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker states it begins Jan. 1, it will take time to develop the rules for the process and IDOA to purchase a new computer system to implement the program.

“I would love to tell people it’s going to start Jan. 1, 2026. It isn’t, but we’re hoping it’s by the summer of 2027 or fall of 2027. It’s been a long process. A lot of the committee groups helped us work on it, but it’s been a process — it’s just more working through the details,” he said.

Training Expectations

Johnson added that most of the CEC training will likely be in-person.

“There could be some online opportunities, but what I tell people is to pass U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mustard, what we did during COVID is when you took your test online testing at home, it was proctored,” he said.

“So, there’s a camera. They see you, and you have to show the room around you. I do think if there is online approval for a class, it’s going to be proctored. It’s not just hit play and walk away.

“We get questions if it is going to be online. I think there will be some classes, but just be very well aware that it will be a proctored class.

“We will continue to inform membership of the timeline of when continuous education credits will be rolled out as we move forward.”