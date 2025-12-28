Fieldcrest advances to semifinals of State Farm Classic: Saturday NewsTribune/BCR Roundup

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 47, Rock Falls 32: The Knights defeated the Rockets in quarterfinal play at the State Farm Classic at Normal West High School.

Fieldcrest advances to Monday’s semifinals against the winner of the Quincy Notre Dame/Bloomington Central Catholic game at 6 p.m. Monday back at Normal West.

Yorkville Christian 74, Mendota 69: The No. 7 seeded Trojans took a 52-51 lead into the fourth quarter only to be outscored 23-17 in the final quarter to fall in quarterfinal round game of the 62nd annual Plano Christmas Classic.

The Trojans fall to Monday’s fifth-place game at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

St. Bede 66, Ridgewood 28: Gino Ferrari scored 17 points and Carson Riva added 13 to send the No. 4 seeded Bruins to Monday’s consolation championship game at 3:30 p.m. against No. 3 Peoria Heights.

The Patriots defeated Henry-Senachwine Saturday. The Mallards will face Ridgewood in Monday’s consolation third-place game at 2 p.m.

DePue 55, Earlville 31: The Little Giants defeated the Red Raiders in the final game for both teams at the Shipyard Showdown at Seneca.

Diego Perez led the Little Giant with 18 points while Enrique Morales and Nicolas Lopez split 18 more.

Colton Fruit had 13 points for Earlville.

Peoria Notre Dame 58, Princeton 38: Gavin Lanham had 12 points and Jackson Mason added nine as the Tigers dropped their opener to the Irish at the Hutchins Holiday Classic at Sherrard.

The Tigers will meet Alleman at 4 p.m. Monday in the consolation bracket.

Girls basketball

Earlville 30, Mendota 27: Audrey Scherer scored nine points with 19 rebounds to lead the host Raiders past the Trojans to claim the consolation championship of their own Christmas tournament.

Also for Earlville, Bailey Miller had five points and five rebounds and Liz Vazquez had five steals.

Henry Senachwine 43, West Carroll 32: The Mallards captured the seventh-place game of the Earlville Christmas Tournament by defeating West Carroll.

Bella Williams led the Mallards with 13 points, five steals and four assists, Rachel Eckert had 10 points and eight rebounds and Brooklynn Thompson scored nine points with nine rebounds.

At St. Bede: Putnam County dropped their final two games at the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, falling to IVC 65-15 and Sandwich 53-30.

Kaylynn Hill led the Panthers in scoring in both games with 14 points against Sandwich and seven against IVC. Hill earned Honorable Mention All-Tournament honors.

The Bruins notched their second victory of the tournament bright and early Saturday morning, defeating Brimfield 58-34. Leading the way off the bench was freshman Hannah Heiberger with 13 points while Ava Balestri had 10 and Lili McClain, Savannah Bray and Hanna Washkowiak each added eight.

At Prophetstown: Hall and Bureau Valley each went 1-1 in the opening day of the Warkins Memorial Christmas Classic.

The Red Devils opened with a 53-49 loss to Wethersfield, 53-49. Led most of the game and was by 10 in the fourth quarter, but turnovers and missed free throws down the stretch did them.

Caroline Morris and Ava Delphi each had 10 points and Charlie Pellegrini and Natalia Zamora added nine apiece.

Five hours later, Hall finished the day with a 25-24 win over Rockridge. Morris scored nine points and Zamara had eight, all in the fourth quarter.

The Storm jumped out to a 24-5 lead on the way to a 50-22 win over Morrison in its opener. Emily Wright had 12 points, Libby Endress had 11 and Maddie Wetzell added eight points.

In its nightcap, the Storm lost to Erie-Prophetstown 43-27. Leading scorer for BV was Libby Endress with 18 points.

Boys wrestling

At O’Fallon, Mo.: St Bede had six medalists, including meet champions Michael Benge (126) and Max Moreno (132), to place third of 16 teams in the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguar Invite.

Other individual medalists for the Bruins were third-place finishers Jameson Daley (106), Caiden Kolodziej (113), Karson Kelly (190) and William Sramek (215).