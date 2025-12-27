Woodland bounces back to top host Seneca at Shipyard Showdown: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Woodland 61, Seneca 45: In the fifth-place game semifinals of the of the Shipyard Showdown, after the Fighting Irish exploded to a 26-10 first-quarter lead, the Warriors posed a 22-2 second period before outscoring the hosts 29-17 in the second half.

Woodland’s Nolan Price (six 3-pointers) and Nate Berry (four 3-pointers) each scored 22 points, while Jaron Follmer added 12 points.

Seneca was led by 11 points and five rebounds from Zeb Maxwell, while Brayden Simek and Cam Shriey each registered eight points.

Woodland plays Wilmington in the fifth-place game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Seneca takes on Dwight at 3 p.m. in the seventh-place game.

Reed-Custer 60, Serena 49: In the consolation bracket of the Shipyard Showdown, the Huskers trailed 13-8 after one quarter and 34-23 at halftime in the loss to the Comets.

Serena was led by Payton Twait (15 points), Cash Raikes (12 points) and Tucker Whiteaker (10 points).

Serena (6-5) plays Gardner-South Wilmington at Noon on Saturday in the 11th-place game.

Flanagan-Cornell 74, DePue 51: In the consolation bracket of the Shipyard Showdown, the Falcons trailed 12-9 after one quarter but led 32-24 at halftime and then outscored the Little Giants 28-13 in the third quarter.

Flanagan-Cornell’s Logan Ruddy continued his strong tournament with a game-high 33 points, while Riley Wallace added 17 points and Cody Pinkerton chipped in 14 points.

F-C (2-8) plays Somonauk at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 13th-place game.

Somonauk 75, Earlville 20: In the consolation bracket of the Shipyard Showdown, the Bobcats ran to a 50-11 halftime lead in the win over the Red Raiders.

Somonauk (5-9) was led by Landon Johnson (18 points), Owen Hopkins (15 points) and Landin Stillwell (14 points). Earlville’s Logan May led his team with eight points.

Earlville (0-12) plays DePue at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the 15th-place game.

Timothy Christian 61, Newark 30: In the opening round of the Plano Christmas Classic, the Norsemen trailed 20-7 after the opening quarter and 33-14 at halftime in the loss to the Trojans.

Cody Kulbartz led Newark with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, while Reggie Chapman added nine points.

Newark plays Parkview Christian at 10:30 on Saturday in the consolation bracket.

Sandwich 45, Marmion 43: In the opening round of the Plano Christmas Classic, the Indians outscored the No. 3-seeded Cadets 19-13 in the fourth quarter to earn the upset.

Nick Michalek (7-of-10 free throws) and Griffin Somlock (seven rebounds) each scored 16 points for Sandwich.

Sandwich plays rival Plano at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Girls basketball

Somonauk/Leland 30, Henry-Senachwine 18: At the Earlville Tournament, the Bobcats opened the event with a win over the Mallards.

Ashley McCoy led S/L with 16 points and four steals, while Ella Roberts (six rebounds) and Macey Kinney (seven rebounds) each added seven points.

In the semifinals, the Bobcats topped Hinckley-Big Rock 51-25 to advance to Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. championship game.

McCoy (11 points, four steals), Roberts (nine points, four rebounds) and Leah Norris (eight points, seven rebounds) led the way against the Royals.

Serena 41, Brimfield 22: At the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede, the Huskers improved to 7-7 on the season with the win.

Anna Hjerpe led Serena with 12 points, followed by Kendall Whiteaker with 11 and Parker Twait with 10.

Serena fell in the first game of the day, 42-35, to Sandwich.

Flanagan-Cornell 45, Earlville 15: At the Earlville Tournament, the Falcons opened the event with a win over the hosts.

Emma Palaschak netted 20 points, Jaylei Leininger nine points and Kora Edena eight points.

In the semifinals, FCW fell to Parkview 60-39. Palaschak had 17 points, Leininger nine and Edens seven.