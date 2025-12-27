Mendota tops HBR in Plano Christmas Classic opener: Friday NewsTribune/BCR Roundup

Boys basketball

Mendota 78; HBR 53: Cole Tillman scored 24 points and Oliver Munoz added 18 to lead the No. 7 seeded Trojans past the Royals in their opener of the 62nd annual Plano Christmas Classic.

Dane Doyle added 10 points for the Trojans, who will face Yorkville Christian in tournament play at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Elmwood 52, Henry-Senachwine 49: The No. 7 seeded Mallards lost to the No. 2 Trojans at the 97th annual Princeville Holiday Tournament.

Somonauk 75, Earlville 20: The Red Raiders lost to the Bobcats in the Shipyard Showdown at Seneca.

Earlville will meet DePue at 9 a.m. Saturday at Seneca.

Flanagan-Cornell 70, DePue 41: The Little Giants fell to the Falcons at the Shipyard Showdown at Seneca.

Diego Perez led the Little Giants with 16 points and Enrique Morales and Sebastion Godinez added nine each.

Fieldcrest 46, Eastland 39: The Knights defeated the Cougars in their opener in the State Farm Classic at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Girls basketball

At Earlville: The host Raiders and Mendota each won a game in the Earlville Christmas Tournament while Henry-Senachwine drop two.

Mendota lost to Hinckley-Big Rock 52-38 and came back with a 35-23 win over Henry-Senachwine 35-23.

The Mallards also fell to Somonauk/Leland 30-19.

On Saturday, Henry Senachwine plays West Carroll in the seventh-place game while Mendota and Earlville clash for the consolation championship.