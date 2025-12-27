Mendota school board approves $7.1 million tax levy

The Mendota Community Unit School District board approved its final 2025 tax levy of $7,101,208 following a public hearing Dec. 15.

The Mendota Community Unit School District board approved its final 2025 tax levy of $7,101,208 following a public hearing Dec. 15.

The levy sets a tax rate of $2.0318 per $100 of assessed property value across Bureau, La Salle and Lee counties, according to Superintendent Denise Aughenbaugh.

The district’s equalized assessed valuation is estimated at $349,503,211, reflecting increased property values, new construction and economic growth.

An increase in assessed valuation does not automatically mean higher taxes for individual property owners, Aughenbaugh said. Individual tax bills depend on levies set by all local governments and the assessed value of specific properties.

The district held a required public hearing on the levy, with no public comments received.