Marquette hangs with, but falls to, top-seed Lexington in Shipyard semifinals

Marquette's Alec Novotney (15) shoots as Lexington's Joe Cheever applies pressure in the Shipyard Showdown semifinals on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025 in Seneca. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

The Marquette boys basketball team fought back from a 13-point first-half deficit against Lexington in the semifinals of Friday’s Shipyard Showdown Tournament at Seneca High School.

The No. 4-seeded Crusaders cut the disadvantage to two points on three occasions and to three points on a handful of other possessions but every time the top-seed and defending champion Minutemen found an answer.

In the end, Lexington (11-1) advanced to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night against Indian Creek with a 63-56 victory.

Marquette (8-4) will play Hall in the third-place game at 6 p.m.

“I thought we battled toe-to-toe with them,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “That is one of the better Class 1A teams in the state and I thought we showed we’re getting there. There with just over a minute or so to go we cut it to two and it felt like we had the momentum, but then missed a couple shots, had to foul and they made their free throws.”

Marquette's Griffin Dobberstein (22) eyes the basket as Lexington's Blaine Friedmansky defends in the Shipyard Showdown semifinals on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025 in Seneca. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Lexington’s Bo Stutzman poured in 20 of his game-high 36 points in the opening half to help his squad hold a 29-19 lead at the intermission.

“We were down 13 there in the second quarter and were able to cut it to 10 at halftime. The kids just kept fighting back,” Hopkins said. “We just weren’t able to fully get over the hump in the second half. Give Lexington credit, they were outstanding from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and were able to seal the game.”

Marquette, with Alec Novotney netting 18 of his team-best 22 points in the second half, trailed just 40-38 heading to the fourth quarter, and fought back from an eight-point deficit to cut it to 52-50 on a tough running layup by Griffin Dobberstein (11 points, seven rebounds).

But from there, Stutzman made 10 straight free throws to help keep the Crusaders at arm’s length until the final horn.

Marquette, which shot 19-of-51 (37%) from the field, had Lucas Craig add eight points and six rebounds, while Luke McCullough (three blocks) and Blayden Cassel (11 rebounds) each chipped in six points.

Lexington's Camden McCue (25) and Marquette's Blayden Cassel (33) and Lucas Craig battle for a rebound in the Shipyard Showdown semifinals on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025 in Seneca. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

After Stutzman’s huge effort which included seven 3-pointers, Baline Friedmansky (four rebounds) and Joe Cheever (18 rebounds) each had 10 points for Lexington.

The Minutemen hit 19-of-54 (35%) from the field, held a 41-34 margin in rebounds, won the turnover battle 7-11 and hit 16-of-21 from the line in the fourth.

“We came into this game knowing rebounding well on both ends of the floor was going to be a huge key,” Lexington coach Doug Yoder said. “We aren’t the tallest team (tallest starter at 6-foot-1), and Marquette has some size (6-3, 6-4, 6-6). That said I thought we did an excellent job limiting their second chances and also did a pretty good job defensing No. 15 (Novotney).

“Bo Stutzman has been struggling with his shot lately, but he was unbelievable for us in the first half. Then in the second half everyone else stepped up as well. Like I tell the kids, that is why I feel we are a pretty good team, anyone has the ability to be a factor in every game we play.”