Indian Creek tops Hall to reach Shipyard championship game

After a bit of a sluggish opening 14 minutes of Friday’s semifinal of the Shipyard Showdown Tournament at Seneca High School between Indian Creek and Hall, the Timberwolves broke loose over the next four minutes of game time.

In those final two minutes of the opening half and first two of the second half, No. 3 seed Indian Creek went on a game-changing 13-2 run to extend a nine-point lead to 20 over the No. 2 seed Hall.

The Red Devils were able to close to within seven points and two occasions in the final 16 minutes, but the Timberwolves eventually wrapped up a 55-42 victory to advance to the title game.

Indian Creek (8-3), making its first appearance in the event’s championship game since 2019, will take on top seed and defending champion Lexington at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Hall (8-4) will play in the third-place game against Marquette at 6 p.m.

“We knew coming in Hall has a very talented team with guys who can shoot the ball well,” Indian Creek coach Nolan Govig said. “We wanted to make sure we limited No. 0 (Greyson Bickett) and No. 3 (Noah Plym) as much as possible on the perimeter and try to contain No. 32 (Chance Sterling) in the lane. I thought we did an excellent job staying with their guards and Isaac Willis and Payton Hueber did a great job defensively in the paint.

“We made a few too many mistakes against their press in the second half, but when we did get the ball where it needed to be and broke the pressure, we finished.”

Jason Brewer led Indian Creek with 15 points and six rebounds. Logan Schrader (six rebounds) and Parker Murry (10 rebounds) each added 11 points, while Faustino Mora swished a trio of 3-pointers for nine points. Willis also grabbed six rebounds.

Braden Curran (Hall)

Hall was led by 15 points and seven rebounds from Braden Curran, 14 points from Noah Plym and eight points from Chance Sterling.

Indian Creek finished 25-of-47 (53%) from the field and outrebounded Hall 36-26.

Hall hit 16-of-49 (33%) from the floor and committed 19 turnovers to Indian Creek’s 22.

“We were 4-of-23 shooting in the first half, didn’t take care of the ball very well (13 turnovers) and were in foul trouble,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “Not a great first half. We just didn’t play well in the first half and at halftime we just talked about getting things turned around and how we could get everything back at once.

“Then Indian Creek pushed to a 20-point lead right off the bat in the second half. But after that I thought we played a pretty good second half. We shoot the ball better which always helps, were able to force some turnovers with our press, made a little run and cut to seven. We just had to use so much energy to get back in it and just couldn’t get all the way back.

Govig said it’s pretty simple in his mind on what his team will need to do against Lexington in the title contest.

“Lexington is 11-1 and state-ranked for a reason,” Govig said. “We are going to have to limit their two guards (Blaine Friedmansky and Bo Stutzman). They are both very good shooters and (Stutzman) had 20 at halftime against Marquette and finished with 36 and Friedmansky had a huge game for them on Tuesday.

“We are going to have to do a great job of talking and communicating of the defensive end to make sure where those two guys are at.”