Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Streator library plans January activities for all ages

Programs include crafts, job search help, story times

A Streator woman, Karis A. Maple, was cited for theft after taking a donation box from the Streator Public Library.

Streator Public Library has scheduled multiple programs for the week of Jan. 5-10, including educational workshops, children’s activities and creative programs. (Bill Freskos)

By Shaw Local News Network

Streator Public Library has scheduled multiple programs for the week of Jan. 5-10, including educational workshops, children’s activities and creative programs.

Ongoing programs Jan. 5-10:

  • Pinecone Scavenger Hunt: Participants search the library for hidden items with themes changing weekly
  • LEGO Club: Build and create activities for ages 5 and under (parents must be present)

Monday, Jan. 5: Job Search Workshop from 10-11 a.m. for adults, featuring BEST Inc. and library staff covering online searches, resume building and interviewing; Make It: TikTok workshop from 5-6 p.m. for ages 10 and older

Tuesday, Jan. 6: Afternoon Watercolor from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 10 and older; Pinecones Storytime from 6-6:30 p.m. for ages 5 and under

Wednesday, Jan. 7: Game Time from 3-4 p.m. for ages 10 and older; Murder Mystery Meetup from 6-7 p.m. for teens and adults

Thursday, Jan. 8:Mother Goose Club from 11-11:30 a.m. for ages 4 and under; Marble Run Extreme from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 8 and older; Evening Acrylic from 6-7 p.m. for ages 10 and older

Friday, Jan. 9: Gabby’s Dollhouse Playtime from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for children

Saturday, Jan. 10:Tech Tutorial on Google from 11 a.m. to noon for adults

All programs are free and open to the public.

StreatorMyWebTimesLocal NewsLibraryLibrary programsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois