Streator library plans January activities for all ages

Streator Public Library has scheduled multiple programs for the week of Jan. 5-10, including educational workshops, children’s activities and creative programs.

Ongoing programs Jan. 5-10:

Pinecone Scavenger Hunt: Participants search the library for hidden items with themes changing weekly

LEGO Club: Build and create activities for ages 5 and under (parents must be present)

Monday, Jan. 5: Job Search Workshop from 10-11 a.m. for adults, featuring BEST Inc. and library staff covering online searches, resume building and interviewing; Make It: TikTok workshop from 5-6 p.m. for ages 10 and older

Tuesday, Jan. 6: Afternoon Watercolor from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 10 and older; Pinecones Storytime from 6-6:30 p.m. for ages 5 and under

Wednesday, Jan. 7: Game Time from 3-4 p.m. for ages 10 and older; Murder Mystery Meetup from 6-7 p.m. for teens and adults

Thursday, Jan. 8:Mother Goose Club from 11-11:30 a.m. for ages 4 and under; Marble Run Extreme from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 8 and older; Evening Acrylic from 6-7 p.m. for ages 10 and older

Friday, Jan. 9: Gabby’s Dollhouse Playtime from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for children

Saturday, Jan. 10:Tech Tutorial on Google from 11 a.m. to noon for adults

All programs are free and open to the public.