Mendota library announces January programming

Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota has scheduled multiple programs for January, including story times, book clubs and health screenings.

Registration is encouraged for all events by calling 815-538-5142.

Children’s programs:

Shake, Rattle & Read for caregivers and children birth to age 2 will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 7 and 21, and at 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 15 and 29. The program includes books, music and play.

Small Fries for ages 3 to kindergarten meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, featuring stories, movement and activities.

LEGO Club for grades 1-8 meets at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8.

Chapter Crew, an introduction to chapter books with play and movement for grades 1 and older, meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Teen programs:

Guy Talk for grades 5-8 meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12, covering hygiene and puberty topics.

Tweens Read book club for grades 5-8 meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Glow Party for grades 1-8 will be held Friday, Jan. 16, featuring a live DJ, drinks, glow sticks and snacks. Participants are encouraged to wear neon clothing.

Tweens faux stained glass craft for grades 5-8 meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26.

Adult programs:

Free blood pressure and glucose checks will be available from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21. Attendees can be screened for blood pressure, oxygen level, blood glucose and cholesterol.

Third Tuesday Book Club meets at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, to discuss “We Are the Brennans” by Tracey Lange.

M.A.S.S. movie program will show “One Life” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28.