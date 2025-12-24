Ottawa, Streator homes light up neighborhoods

A view of Christmas decorations lining the sidewalk on the 800 block of Banbury Drive in Ottawa on Sunday, Dec. 21. (Bill Freskos)

What began as a way to bring some normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic has now grown into a neighborhood tradition in the 800 block of Banbury Drive in Ottawa.

Matt and Sasha Lucas have decked out their home for the holidays for many years, but it wasn’t until 2020 that the Lucases’ neighbors got involved, setting up a lighted archway on the sidewalk of their neighborhood.

“Obviously, everything was shut down, so we decided to try to do something different that year,” Matt Lucas said. “Our neighbors have typically done their own decorations, but I talked to a couple of them, and we all decided.”

A Christmas light show illuminates a home on East 14th Road in Streator on Sunday, Dec. 21. (Bill Freskos)

From there, the display grew into a seasonal attraction, and more elements were added as the years went on. During the pandemic, the Lucases also arranged a drive-by visit from Santa.

“Since there wasn’t a Santa at the mall that year, we had one stand out here, and cars drove by so kids could still see him,” Matt Lucas said. “Everything we do with these decorations is for the kids, so it made a lot of sense to do that.”

Over the years, the display also has served as a way to give back, including themed nights and canned food drives, but Sasha Lucas echoed her husband, noting that the motivation has always stayed the same.

“Our favorite thing is to look out the window and watch the kids out running through the arches and playing,” she said. “That’s why we do it. It’s all about the kids.”

Christmas decorations light up the 800 block of Banbury Drive in Ottawa on Sunday, Dec. 21. (Bill Freskos)

In Streator, a Christmas light display on East 14th Road has a personal meaning for homeowner Joshua Thorp, who began decorating about five years ago after his young daughter underwent hip surgery.

“She was 3 years old, and she was in a cast from her ankles to her armpits,” Thorp said. “She couldn’t walk, so I started with the lights out front. I made a tunnel, and every night I would take her through it in a wagon. That was her smiles during Christmas season.”

What started as a small setup of decorations quickly evolved into a community attraction in Streator, with an estimated 50,000 lights, computer-controlled pixel displays and synchronized music broadcast on a low-power FM station.

Thorp admitted that setting up the display takes time and effort, but he enjoys the tradition of setting it up with the help of his family.

The show draws about 10 to 15 cars each night, with families often parking to watch. When they’re home, his kids pass out candy canes, and visitors can donate via QR codes to help offset rising electric costs.

“We love to see everybody come out and enjoy the show and get some Christmas spirit,” Thorp said.

The display runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information or to donate, visit the Thorp Christmas Light Show Facebook page.