Marquette advances to semifinals at Shipyard Showdown: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Marquette 70, Somonauk 40: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Crusaders outscored the Bobcats 26-10 in the second quarter in the win on Tuesday.

Alec Novotney led Marquette with a game-high 16 points, followed by Luke McCullough with 15 points and Blayden Cassel with nine points.

Marquette 52, Wilmington 40: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Crusaders led 14-11 after one, 30-21 at halftime and 42-30 heading to the fourth in the win over the Wildcats.

Lucas Craig led Marquette with 14 points, with Alec Novotney adding 11 points and Griffin Dobberstein nine points.

Woodland 66, Serena 63: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Warriors outscored the Huskers 25-18 in the final eight minutes to grab the triumph.

Nate Berry scored a game-high 35 points to led Woodland, with Brezdyn Simons netting 12 points and Nolan Price eight points.

Serena was led by 17 points apiece from Payton Twait and Hendrix Johnson, with Wyatt Stone adding 12 points and Cash Raikes 11 points.

Indian Creek 49, Woodland 41: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Warriors were outscored 12-6 in the final period in the loss to the Timberwolves.

Nate Berry had 16 points for Woodland, with Nolan Price adding nine points.

Serena 54, Flanagan-Cornell 53: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Huskers held off a late rally from the Falcons in the win.

Cash Raikes led Serena with 14 points, with Hendrix Johnson adding 11 points and Payton Twait 10 points.

Logan Ruddy scored a game-high 32 points for F0C, while Eli Kapraun added 11 points.

Lexington 86, Earlville 25: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Red Raiders trailed the top-seeded Minutemen 26-3 after the opening quarter.

Colton Fruit led Earlville with 11 points, while Landen Tirevold added seven points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Somonauk 46: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Bobcats trailed 19-8 after one and 33-16 at the intermission in the loss to the Panthers.

Landon Johnson led Somonauk with 18 points, with Landin Stillwell adding 12 points and Owen Hopkins 11 points.

Seneca 57, Reed-Custer 42: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Fighting Irish jumped to a 17-5 first-quarter lead over the Comets in the win.

Brayden Simek scored 15 points to lead Seneca, with Miles Leroy adding nine points and Brady Sheedy eight points.

Hall 41, Seneca 30: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Irish were outscored 29-19 in the second half in the loss to the Red Devils.

James Zydron led Seneca with 10 points, with Miles Leroy adding seven points.

Dwight 58, Coal City 45: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Trojans used a 22-13 fourth quarter margin to earn the win over the Coalers.

Joey Starks led Dwight with a game-best 19 points, while Joe Duffy added 13 points and Evan Cox 10 points.

Indian Creek 76, Flanagan-Cornell 58: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Falcons were outscored 37-22 in the second half in the loss to the Timberwolves.

Logan Ruddy poured in a game-high 34 points for F-C, while Riley Wallace added nine points.

Lexington 74, Dwight 42: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Trojans trailed 21-8 after the opening period in the loss to the Minutemen.

Joe Duffy led Dwight with 15 points.

Coal City 68, Earlville 20: At the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Red Raider fell behind the Coalers 24-4 after the opening quarter.

Colton Fruit led Earlville with 10 points.

Girls basketball

Joliet Catholic 62, Fieldcrest 28: In the fifth-place game of the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament at Kingman Gym, the Knights (8-8) trailed just 14-10 after one quarter but were then outscored 33-14 in the middle two periods by the Angles.

All-Tournament selection Macy Gochanour led Fieldcrest with 14 points, while Pru Mangan had seven points and TeriLynn Timmerman five points.

La Salle-Peru 51, Seneca 48: In the ninth-place game of the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament at Kingman Gym, the Fighting Irish were outscored 16-10 in the final eight minutes in the loss to the Cavaliers.

Graysen Provance led Seneca with a game-high 23 points, with Brynlee Hunt adding eight points and Kylee Rowley chipping in six points.

Streator 30, Newark 25: In the 11th-place game of the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament at Kingman Gym, the Bulldogs outscored the Norsemen 13-3 in the final quarter to earn the victory.

Ava Gwaltney scored 16 points, while Alexis Thomas added six points for Streator.

Jade Mitchell netted a game-best 19 points for Newark.