The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa girls basketball’s Kennedy Kane

Capturing 123 of 323 total ballots cast in an online vote, Ottawa girls basketball’s Kennedy Kane is The Times Athlete of the Week. Also on the ballot were runner-up Joe Hoekstra (Streator boys basketball), Sammie Greisen (Seneca girls wrestling) and Reilly Leifheit (Marquette boys wrestling).

Weekly ballots will go back online Mondays, with voting going through midday Wednesday at the start of 2026.

Kennedy, the Pirates freshman point guard, led the team in scoring in victories over Morris (18 points) and Seneca (12 points) last week.

Ottawa's Kennedy Kane passes the ball around Morris's Brooke Thorson in a game earlier this season in Kingman Gymnasium at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have a/any nickname(s)? If so, who gave it/them to you and why?

Kane: Ever since I was little my dad has called me Kenn Dog, it is just a nickname I have had since I was young.

How old were you when you started playing basketball, and what/who got you into the sport?

Kane: I started playing basketball in fourth grade. At the time we were in the pandemic, and I couldn’t go anywhere, so I spent a lot of time dribbling in the garage.

What do you really enjoy about basketball?

Kane: I enjoy basketball because the sport does not let you dwell on mistakes; you have to keep with the flow of the game and if you make a mistake, you get it back on the other end of the court.

You’re off to a strong start this season. What’s been working for you?

Kane: I worked a lot on my shot over the summer, and it’s given me more confidence this season.

What have you found has been the biggest adjustment from eighth-grade basketball last season?

Kane: This year I’ve found that the complexity of the offenses we face makes playing defense more challenging.

What goals do you have for yourself as the season continues?

Kane: As the season continues, I would like to become a smarter player and play faster.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Kane: History has always been my favorite subject in school.

If you could sit down for dinner with 3 historical figures (dead or alive) who would they be and why for each?

Kane: I would sit down and eat with Brad Underwood, Adam Sandler and Kobe Bryant. Brad Underwood because he’s the coach of my favorite college basketball team (University of Illinois) and I like his energy and intensity. Adam Sandler is my favorite actor, and I think he’d be fun to talk with. Kobe Bryant to meet a top tier athlete like him and understand what he feels it take to get to that level.

What’s the best Christmas present you’ve ever received?

Kane: When I was 9 years old, I received my first composite bat which is a very big deal as a young softball player.

What’s one present you really hope Santa leaves under the tree for you this Christmas?

Kane: This year I hope I get a new pair of basketball shoes.

You and the team just scored a big victory and are going out to dinner to celebrate. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Kane: After a big win I would take the team to the HiWay Restaurant, and I’d order a croissant sandwich.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Kane: I really enjoy reading. I’m always reading a book on the way to my travel practices or sporting events.