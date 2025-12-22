Shaw Local

Streator High School names December students of the month

10 students receive honor

Streator High School December students of the month, from left: Jayden Coplin, Velony Parcher, Talisa Horton, Audrina Hewitt, Lauren Snyder, Naomi Hebert and Giabella Patterson. Not pictured: Jezyka Rose, Penelope Heilman and Richard Benton. (Photo provided by Streator High School)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

Streator High School named its December students of the month.

The December students are:

  • Jayden Coplin for the Health & Fitness/P.E./Driver’s Ed Department 
  • Velony Parcher for the English Department (English)
  • Talisa Horton for the Career and Technical Ed Department
  • Audrina Hewitt for the Fine Arts/Social Studies Department
  • Lauren Snyder for the Fine Arts/Social Studies Department
  • Naomi Hebert for the World Language Department
  • Giabella Patterson for the Science Department (A.P. Physics)
  • Jezyka Rose for the Guided Program for Success Department
  • Math Department Penelope Heilman for the Math Department
  • Richard Benton for the Student Services Department
