Streator High School names December students of the month

Streator High School named its December students of the month.
The December students are:
- Jayden Coplin for the Health & Fitness/P.E./Driver’s Ed Department
- Velony Parcher for the English Department (English)
- Talisa Horton for the Career and Technical Ed Department
- Audrina Hewitt for the Fine Arts/Social Studies Department
- Lauren Snyder for the Fine Arts/Social Studies Department
- Naomi Hebert for the World Language Department
- Giabella Patterson for the Science Department (A.P. Physics)
- Jezyka Rose for the Guided Program for Success Department
- Math Department Penelope Heilman for the Math Department
- Richard Benton for the Student Services Department