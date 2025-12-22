Reddick library starts winter reading program

Reddick Public Library District in Ottawa will begin its Adult Winter Reading program on Monday, Jan. 5, offering participants chances to win gift certificates to local restaurants and stores. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Public Library District in Ottawa will begin its Adult Winter Reading program on Monday, Jan. 5, offering participants chances to win gift certificates to local restaurants and stores.

The program runs through Feb. 21, with participants submitting book review forms online or on paper. Two winners will be announced after Feb. 23.

The library has also scheduled multiple events for the week of Jan. 5-10:

Monday: Za’atar spice kits available for adults; Game Night from 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Ready, Set, Read! for ages 3-5 from 10-10:45 a.m.; Rocket Night Light craft for grades 3-6 from 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Wednesday: Shake, Rattle, Read! for children birth to age 3 from 10-10:45 a.m.; DIY Book Bedazzle for grades 7-12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Mocktails and Masterpieces painting class for adults from 6-7:30 p.m. (registration required).

Friday: Tech Time for adults from 10 a.m. to noon; After Hours Teen Karaoke for grades 7-12 from 5-7 p.m. (registration required).

Saturday: Mocktails and Masterpieces painting class from 10-11:30 a.m. (registration required); Loop Group knitting and crocheting from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Registration for special events can be made by calling 815-434-0509 or visiting the circulation desk.