Princeton Foundation launches community support group

CBI Community Bank President Jeff Hunt presents Princeton Foundation Community Director Sue Stutzke with an inaugural donation. (Photo provided by Erica Smith)

The Princeton Foundation has officially launched operations to support charitable, educational and civic needs in Princeton and surrounding communities.

Former Central Bank Illinois President Rick Clary founded the organization, which will be overseen by a board of directors including Clary and Central Bank officers Jeff Hunt, Beth Standley, Jason VanLanduit, Tevis Mott and Luke Lanxon, along with community director Sue Stutzke.

The foundation aims to enhance quality of life for residents, particularly vulnerable populations, by inspiring community involvement and providing support.

Board members will address emerging community needs as they arise, providing direct aid to vulnerable populations while also supporting human knowledge advancement and scientific or medical research.

The foundation welcomes contributions from individuals, businesses and organizations.

For more information about the foundation’s initiatives or how to contribute, visit www.princetonfoundation.org.