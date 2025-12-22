IVCC dental clinic taking appointments for January

IVCC is again offering a free/low cost dental clinic in 2026. The clinic is a training setting for dental health students under the supervision of instructors and professionals and expands dental care availability in the Illinois Valley. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College has begun accepting appointments for its low-cost dental clinic, which operates Jan. 15 through May 5.

The dental health program provides free and low-cost dental care to the public, and appointments are available for a clinic that operates from Jan. 15 to May 5, 2026, IVCC said in a news release.

Morning appointments are available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

According to the news release, IVCC dental assisting and dental hygiene students provide dental exams, regular cleanings, deep cleanings, X-rays, fluoride treatments and sealants. They are supervised by volunteer dentists and licensed dental hygienists who perform some procedures.

The clinic does not provide restorative, surgical, or prosthetic procedures, but refers those procedures to area dentists with the completed treatment plan and diagnostic materials provided by the clinic at no additional cost, IVCC said.

The public pays $30 for cleanings (cash or check only). Exams, X-rays and sealants are free. IVCC students and employees receive all services at no cost.

The clinic does not accept any form of insurance for payment, but the $30 fee will be waived for patients who show proof that they qualify for Medicare or Medicaid.

Visits may last up to two hours, depending on the services required, the news release said. Visits can be scheduled by calling the clinic at 815-224-0227 or emailing DentalHealthCenter@ivcc.edu.

During the time the college is closed for winter break from Dec. 20 through Jan. 1, potential patients should email the Dental Health Center to prevent a delay in scheduling.