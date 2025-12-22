Diabetes support group meets Jan. 8 in Mendota

A diabetes support group will meet on Thursday, Jan. 8, from 9:30-11 a.m. at OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

The “Get Back on Track Diabetes Support Group” is led by Susan Glassman, University of Illinois Extension food and nutrition educator, and Jennifer Scully, clinical dietitian with OSF HealthCare.

January’s topic is “Powering Up with Legumes,” focusing on how beans and lentils can be part of a diabetes-friendly meal plan. The session will include recipe tasting and diabetes-friendly snacks.

The group provides support for people working to prevent diabetes, manage the condition or care for someone with diabetes in a supportive environment.

The meeting will be held in Conference Room C at 1401 E. 12th St. in Mendota.

Registration is available online at go.illinois.edu/diabetessupport or by calling University of Illinois Extension at 815-224-0894.

For accommodations, contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889.