Seneca’s Raiden Terry earns title at 120, high honors at Erie: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Seneca’s Terry earns title at 120, lower weights MVP at Erie: At the Erie Holiday Tournament, the Fighting Irish’s Raiden Terry claimed the championship at 120 pounds and was also named the Most Valuable Wrestler for the lower weights. Terry is the first in program history to receive the honor.

Seneca, which finished fifth as a team, also had solid finishes from Landen Venecia (2nd at 190), Chris Thompson (3rd at 113), Gunner Varland (3rd at 157), Chase Rod (5th at 150) and Colton Angeloff (5th at 215).

Ottawa’s Mayson Munson win championship at Metamora: at the Metamora Holiday Tournament, the Pirates’ Mayson Munson captured the title at 113, while Wes Weatherford placed second and 190 and Aston Houdek finished fourth at 144.

For Streator at the event, Garritt Benstine (132) and Jesus Martinez (138) both finished third, while Kameron Magana (190) took home a fifth-place mark.

Girls wrestling

Streator’s Vaughn, Henson win titles at Metamora: at the Metamora Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs’ Lailah Vaughn (110 pounds) and Payton Henson (120) both earned championships

Seneca’s Greisen wins championship at Morris: At the Morris Reindeer Rumble, the Fighting Irish’s Sammie Greisen won the title at 125 pounds, while Haiden Lavarier finished seventh at 145.

Girls basketball

Ottawa 26, Plainfield Central 17: At the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym, the Pirates led 11-2 after the opening quarter in the cold-shooting, low-scoring pool play victory over the Wildcats.

Libby Muffler led Ottawa with seven points and three rebounds, followed by Ashlyn Ganiere (six points, four rebounds), Mary Stisser (five points, seven rebounds, four steals) and Haley Thrush (five points, three rebounds).

Ottawa next takes on Princeton at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in bracket play.

Metamora 49, Streator 16: At the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym, the Bulldogs dropped their pool play game to the Redbirds.

Streator next takes on Seneca at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in bracket play.

Illinois Valley Central 58, Seneca 48: At the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym, the Fighting Irish (3-9) were outscored 18-7 in the final quarter in falling to the Grey Ghosts in pool play.

Seneca was led by 15 points from Graysen Provance, followed by nine points from Tessa Krull, eight points from Camryn Stecken and six points from Brynlee Hunt.

Plainfield Central 58, Newark 22: At the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym, the Norsemen dropped their pool play game to the Wildcats.

Newark next takes on La Sale-Peru at 12 p.m. on Monday in bracket play.

Serena 52, Putnam County 10: At Serena, the Huskers evened their season record to 6-6 with the triumph over the Panthers.

Kendall Whiteaker led Serena with 14 points, while Anna Hjerpe added 12 points, and Bryley Glade and Parker Twait each chipped in six points.

Metamora 55, Fieldcrest 32: At the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym, the Knights trailed 14-4 after one quarter, 23-12 at halftime and 37-21 heading to the fourth in the pool play loss to the Redbirds.

Macy Gochanour led Fieldcrest with 22 points, while Pru Mangan (seven rebounds) and TeriLynn Timmerman each had four points.

Boys basketball

Seneca 46, Herscher 34: At Herscher, the Fighting Irish outscored the host Tigers 26-14 in the second half in the victory.

Zeb Maxwell led Seneca with a game-high 16, while Cam Shriey added 10 points.