Reddick library plans New Year week events

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa has scheduled several events for the week of Jan. 1, including movie screenings, escape rooms and club meetings.

The library will be closed Thursday, Jan. 1, for the New Year holiday.

Friday at 1-3 p.m., the library will screen “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey during its Stacks & Snacks Cinema event. Attendees can enjoy popcorn and create Grinch-themed crafts.

From Saturday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 18, visitors can participate in the Escape the Study Room Game. Teams of up to four people will have 45 minutes to solve Jack Frost-themed riddles to earn a prize. Participants can reserve a room or walk in.

Saturday events include the Loop Group from 1:30-3:30 p.m., where adults can learn to knit and crochet; Manga Club from 2-3 p.m. for grades 7-12, focusing on “One Piece” this month; and Girls Who Code Club from 3-4 p.m. for grades 3-12, featuring digital art lessons.

The Girls Who Code Club uses the organization’s curriculum and welcomes all students. Participants can sign up for online tutorials at hq.girlswhocode.com.