Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Conservation district seeks board nominees

Marshall-Putnam group accepting applications through Jan. 30

The Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a field day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at its Smart Wetland installation site, located west of Henry near the intersection of Marshall County Road 500 East and County Road 1400 North.

The Marshall-Putnam Soil & Water Conservation District is accepting nominations for two director positions on its board. (Photo provided by Jean McGuire)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Marshall-Putnam Soil & Water Conservation District is accepting nominations for two director positions on its board.

Nominations began Dec. 8 and will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the district office at 1511 University Court in Henry during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The positions are for two-year terms.

To be eligible, nominees must provide proof of residency or land ownership within the district boundaries. All persons of legal voting age who own or live on land within the district are eligible to submit nominations.

For more information, call 309-364-3913.

Putnam CountyIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois