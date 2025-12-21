Conservation district seeks board nominees

The Marshall-Putnam Soil & Water Conservation District is accepting nominations for two director positions on its board. (Photo provided by Jean McGuire)

Nominations began Dec. 8 and will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the district office at 1511 University Court in Henry during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The positions are for two-year terms.

To be eligible, nominees must provide proof of residency or land ownership within the district boundaries. All persons of legal voting age who own or live on land within the district are eligible to submit nominations.

For more information, call 309-364-3913.