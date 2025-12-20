Mobile DMV unit visits Spring Valley Monday

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, who represents the 76th House District covering parts of DeKalb, La Salle and Bureau counties, is hosting the event. (Mark Busch)

The Illinois Secretary of State’s mobile Driver Services unit will provide DMV services on Monday at Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley.

The unit will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 215 E. Cleveland St.

Representatives will assist with driver’s license renewals and corrections, converting standard licenses to REAL ID licenses, obtaining standard or REAL state IDs, issuing free state IDs for seniors 65 or older, and purchasing license plate stickers.

Visitors can also register as organ and tissue donors and register to vote while applying for licenses or identification cards.

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, who represents the 76th House District covering parts of DeKalb, La Salle and Bureau counties, is hosting the event.

Appointments can be scheduled at tinyurl.com/BrielDMVevent. For questions, contact Meta Mueller at 815-587-7912 or contact@staterepbriel.com.

A list of acceptable documents for first-time IDs and REAL IDs is available at ilsos.gov.