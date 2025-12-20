Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Mobile DMV unit visits Spring Valley Monday

Services available at library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, talks Friday, July 11, 2025, about some of the obstacles they have faced in this session during her town hall at at Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center in DeKalb. Briel will be hosting town halls later this year in Oglesby and Utica.

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, who represents the 76th House District covering parts of DeKalb, La Salle and Bureau counties, is hosting the event. (Mark Busch)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Illinois Secretary of State’s mobile Driver Services unit will provide DMV services on Monday at Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley.

The unit will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 215 E. Cleveland St.

Representatives will assist with driver’s license renewals and corrections, converting standard licenses to REAL ID licenses, obtaining standard or REAL state IDs, issuing free state IDs for seniors 65 or older, and purchasing license plate stickers.

Visitors can also register as organ and tissue donors and register to vote while applying for licenses or identification cards.

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, who represents the 76th House District covering parts of DeKalb, La Salle and Bureau counties, is hosting the event.

Appointments can be scheduled at tinyurl.com/BrielDMVevent. For questions, contact Meta Mueller at 815-587-7912 or contact@staterepbriel.com.

A list of acceptable documents for first-time IDs and REAL IDs is available at ilsos.gov.

OttawaMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesBCRNewsTribune
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois