Woodland bus workers join Teamsters union

Bus drivers, monitors and trainers at Woodland Community Unit School District No. 5 have joined Teamsters Local 179. (The Daily Journal/Mike Voss)

The 76 transportation workers provide student transportation for the district’s elementary and high schools in the Streator area.

“The workers who transport students across the Woodland Community Unit School District No. 5 are now part of North America’s strongest union,” Chris Richter, president of Local 179, said. “We are honored they have chosen us to represent them, and we look forward to helping them secure their first union contract.”

Jaime Barhum, a district bus driver, said workers sought union representation to improve wages and working conditions.

“I supported joining the Teamsters because bus workers deserve a real voice at work,” Barhum said. “We know that we deserve better wages and working conditions, and we are ready to use our collective voice to achieve that.”

Teamsters Local 179 represents workers across suburban Chicago and northern Illinois.