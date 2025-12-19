Winter nature walk set for Jan. 17

Illinois Master Naturalists will lead a winter nature walk Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa. (Julie Barichello)

Illinois Master Naturalists will lead a winter nature walk Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa.

The guided hike will teach participants how to identify trees without leaves, spot signs of wildlife and learn about plant and animal adaptations that help them survive winter.

The walk is open to all ages and skill levels. Participants should dress for outdoor weather conditions.

Nell’s Woodland is located at 2000 Alexis Ave. in Ottawa.

Registration is required online at go.illinois.edu/WinterNatureWalk.

For accommodations, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896.