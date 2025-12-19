Streator teens arrested on weapons charges after burglary, threat investigation

Two Streator teens were charged with weapons violations after a burglary investigation, Streator police said in a Thursday news release.

On Dec. 18, Streator police conducted a joint investigation with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office into reports of a threat with a firearm and a burglary.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of South Park Street. The Streator Police Department, along with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Sterling and Hickory Streets in reference to the reports.

A rifle and ammunition were recovered as a result of the joint investigation.

Two juveniles, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested and each charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Additional charges are being reviewed by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Both were transported to the La Salle County Detention Home.

“The Streator Police Department would like to thank all those who assisted in this investigation,” police said in the news release.