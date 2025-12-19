Putnam County boys basketball, softball teams to be inducted into Hall of Fame on Jan. 9

Three elite teams will be inducted into the Putnam County High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

The 2026 Hall of Fame Class includes 1981-1982 PC boys basketball and the 2013 & 2014 PC softball teams.

This year’s induction ceremony will be held on Friday, January 9, 2026, at PCHS, between the boys’ sophomore and varsity boys basketball games against Lowpoint-Washburn, which start at 5:30 p.m.

The Panthers’ 1981-82 basketball team won a sectional championship, finished at 29-1, and lost only to Kaneland in the supersectional.

Team members are Mike Moriarty, Jeff Bonham, John Slingsby, Jeff Aimone, Rick Bean, Kurt Zellmer, Rob Bean, Jeff Palm, Bob Draper, Tim Cockerill, Greg Massino, Jeff Edgcomb, Harold Fay, Ken Migliorini, Martin Lundmark, head coach Dave Mead and assistant coaches Chuck Gault and Ken Jenkins.

The 2013 and 2014 softball teams both went to the Elite Eight. With a lot of overlap on the two teams, they are going into the Hall of Fame as one entry.

The 2013 team defeated Midland 10-0 for the sectional title, bowing out with a 4-1 loss to Milledgeville at the DeKalb Supersectional. Team members were Jackie Ossola, Stephanie Wilson, Lauren Colby, Annie Miller, Ciera Keller, Monica Monroe, Nikki Mertel, Carly Gonet, Taylor Pettit, Venessa Voss, Allison Voss, Shelby Yepsen, Sara Duffield and Destinee Gonzalez.

In 2014, PC won its own sectional, defeating Serena 2-0 before falling to Amboy 1-0 in the supersectional. Team members were Cassie Copeland, Monica Monroe, Nikki Mertel, Annie Miller, Stephanie Wilson, Jackie Ossola, Taylor Kreiser, Ciera Keller, Shelby Yepsen, Allison Voss, Venessa Voss, Taylor Pettit, Carly Gonet.

Chris Walker was head coach, assisted by Lynette Olson.