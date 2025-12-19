Ottawa police nab two for burglary

Two men were charged following an investigation into a break-in early Thursday in the 700 block of West Madison Street, Ottawa police said.

Officers on scene discovered the forced entry into the business had been made and obvious signs a burglary had been committed. Ottawa detectives were called to the scene and began to process the crime scene while officers checked the area.

Officers located Michael G. Thompson, 30, in the area of West Jefferson and Sycamore streets. After the initial contact with Thompson and officers comparing footage from video surveillance, Thompson was developed as a suspect. Thompson was detained and on his person were multiple items identified as being stolen from the business.

After reviewing video footage from the business and from other area video cameras, Timothy J. Przybylski, 35, was identified as a second suspect. Przybylski was located and detained in the area of 400 block of W. Main St., Ottawa.

With the assistance of the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, a search warrant for Przybylski’s residence was obtained. Upon execution of said search warrant, multiple pieces of evidence were recovered, police said.

Both were issued charges for burglary and felony criminal damage to property.