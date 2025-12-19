Ottawa Fire Department to use Knox Boxes for residential emergencies

Ottawa City Council approved the purchase of Knox Box equipment to allow the Ottawa Fire Department to access homes during emergencies without forcing entry. Each fire engine will have a lockbox that can be accessed with a code to retrieve a master key that opens all Knox-Boxes in a community. (Alex T)

The Ottawa City Council approved the purchase of Knox Box equipment during its meeting Tuesday night, allowing the Ottawa Fire Department to begin a voluntary residential emergency access program that allows firefighters and paramedics to enter homes during emergencies without forcing entry.

Commissioner Tom Ganiere said residents have asked whether the fire department could hold keys to their homes, but he said that approach would be difficult to manage.

“Over the years, many residents have asked if we would carry keys to their house so that we could get in if they had a medical emergency,” Ganiere said. “That’s very, very cumbersome to do that, and to remember what house has keys and what house doesn’t.”

Instead, Ganiere said, the Knox Box system provides a more practical solution. The boxes, which have been commonly installed at businesses, hold keys that can only be accessed by the fire department.

“If there’s a fire or some kind of an emergency there and they need to get in, they can open the door as opposed to breaking the door down,” Ganiere said.

He said the program would be voluntary and primarily used for medical emergencies, but it also could be used during fires or any other emergencies.

The council unanimously approved the purchase of the equipment for $122,785, funded through a Fire Prevention and Safety Grant. A specific timeline for the program has not been announced, but it’s expected to start in 2026.