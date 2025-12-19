Shaw Local

Ottawa boys win twice on the mat: The Times Thursday roundup

By Brian Hoxsey

Boys wrestling

Ottawa earns a pair of mat wins: At Mendota, the Pirates improved to 7-8 overall (7-3 in their last 10 meets) with wins over Streator and the host Trojans on Thursday.

Mayson Munson (113 pounds), Drake Engle (120), Ashton Houdek (144), Doug Sibert (165), Wes Weatherford (190) and Jordan Fuller (285) all went 2-0 for Ottawa, while Bentley Foster (106), Mark Munson (150), Jerome Bridwell (157), Wyatt Mix (175) and Vaughn Anderson (215) all posted single victories.

Girls basketball

Midland 55, Seneca 47: At rural Varna, the Fighting Irish (3-7, 0-2) fell to the Timberwolves in Tri-County Conference play despite a game-high 26 points from Graysen Provance.

Seneca — which trailed 26-25 at halftime — also received six points from Brynlee Hunt and five from Kylee Rowley.

Reed-Custer 53, Somonauk/Leland 50: At Braidwood, the Bobcats fell just short against the host Comets.

Somonauk/Leland was led by Kiley Mason (16 points), Macey Kinney (nine points, five rebounds), Ashely McCoy (seven points) and Abby Hohmann (seven points).

Manteno 67, Newark 22: At Newark, the Norsemen dropped the home game to the Panthers.

Sandwich 62, Addison Trail 34: At Sandwich, the Indians picked up the home win over the Blazers.

Boys basketball

Leland 49, Amboy 42: At Amboy, the Panthers improved to 5-3 on the season with the victory over the Clippers.

Leland was led by Declan Brennan (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Isaac Risch (20 points).

Brian Hoxsey

Brian Hoxsey

I worked for 25 years as a CNC operator and in 2005 answered an ad in The Times for a freelance sports writer position. I became a full-time sports writer/columnist for The Times in February of 2016. I enjoy researching high school athletics history, and in my spare time like to do the same, but also play video games and watch Twitch.