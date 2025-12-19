Notebook: Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll, Keighley Davis make college commitments

Keighley Davis (left) and Camryn Driscoll have made their college commitments to William Penn University for volleyball and Illinois Central College for basketball, respectively. (Photos provided)

Bureau County prep and college athletes are plotting the next step in their athletic careers.

Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll have been paired to much success in volleyball and basketball at Princeton High School. They will be going their separate ways next year.

Davis has committed to play volleyball for William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa while Driscoll has elected to continue her basketball career at Illinois Central College in East Peoria.

Both announced their decisions on social media recently.

“Playing collegiate volleyball has always been a dream of mine and I feel like I have found the place that not only allows me to play volleyball, but get a great education,” Davis said.

Davis added that she was thankful her family for always believing in her and pushing her to be the best every day and to the William Penn staff for giving her a chance to play.

Driscoll thanked her family, friends and coaches for their support.

“It is truly a blessing. I am so excited to be a part of this successful program,” she said.

Bureau Valley senior catcher Emily Wright has decided to follow her brother and play softball for Coe College. Sam Wright is a catcher for the Coe baseball team.

On the college front, Max Bryant has made his pitch for the NCAA Division I level. The 2023 BCR Player of the Year from Hall will wrap up his sophomore season for Southwest Illinois Junior College next spring, before heading to Valparaiso University in the fall.

“I first want to thank God and all family and friends and coaches who supported me and helped me get to the point where I am in my career,” Bryant posted on social media.

Eustice named Mendota baseball coach

Jim Eustice is going to turn a double play at Mendota High School. He came to Mendota to become the head football coach this fall and now he will add on the task as head baseball coach.

He was named at Monday’s school board meeting.

Eustice previously was an assistant baseball coach for 11 years at St. Bede and five years at Marquette, serving as head football coach at both schools.